Fargo Police asking assistance in finding missing male

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 19-year old Makai Summers, who was last seen in north Fargo on Sunday, February 19. His family believes it’s possible he went to Grand Forks.

Makai is 5′10″, 200 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about Makai’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

