Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Police asking assistance in finding missing male

19-year old missing male
19-year old missing male(Fargo Police Department)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 19-year old Makai Summers, who was last seen in north Fargo on Sunday, February 19. His family believes it’s possible he went to Grand Forks.

Makai is 5′10″, 200 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about Makai’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a 6-car crash along 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.
19th Ave. N. in Fargo closed
Nicholas Poitra
Farmer held Sheyenne bar murder suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived, authorities say
HOUSE HUNTERS SHOW IN FARGO
House Hunters follows couple on journey of finding a forever home in Fargo
Road Conditions

Latest News

Thieves steal snowmobile after fatal crash
Winter storm strands travelers at Dakota Magic Casino
Winter storm strands travelers at Dakota Magic Casino
MN DNR EagleCam during February blizzard.
DNR’s EagleCam birds wait out Minnesota’s blizzard
Current Weather Conditions in Fergus Falls: 6:06PM Update - February 23
Current Weather Conditions in Fergus Falls: 6:06PM Update - February 23