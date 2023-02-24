Cooking with Cash Wa
DNR’s EagleCam birds wait out Minnesota’s blizzard

MN DNR EagleCam during February blizzard.
MN DNR EagleCam during February blizzard.(MN DNR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A couple of Minnesota eagles are riding out the blizzard that slammed much of Minnesota this week.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the rapidly falling snow could be seen covering a lone bald eagle on the EagleCam Wednesday night. Shortly after sunrise Thursday morning, like many of us, the eagle fully emerged from the snow and worked to clear snow around its nest. A second eagle showed up a short time later to take over egg-warming duty.

EagleCam fans have been closely monitoring the live feed in recent days after the first egg of the season arrived on February 15. A second egg was laid about three days later and the DNR says a third egg could be possible soon.

