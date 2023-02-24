Another Cold Night.. Wind Chill Advisory until 10AM Saturday

TONIGHT - SATURDAY:

It’s been another cold day with high temperatures only making it to the single digits above zero in the trees of MN where there has been more sunshine, and single digits below zero elsewhere.

Into the evening hours, we are watching for some light snow showers to move across our southern counties and perhaps a few flakes along the International border as well. Less than 1″ is expected where the snow falls.

The cold isn’t leaving us tonight. In fact, yet another wind chill advisory is in effect until Saturday morning at 10am for all but our SD counties and far easternmost counties of Minnesota.

Wind chills overnight will again drop into the -20s to -30s, as the air temperature remains in the teens below zero for most.

With the help of sunshine, afternoon temperatures warm up into the single digits and low teens above zero! It won’t be fully sunny all day. Overall skies will be partly cloudy. There will be some breezy conditions as well, especially in southeastern ND. Winds there may gust to 30 mph at times. This will be a warming breeze from the south that helps boost our temperatures just a bit.

Extended Planner:

SUNDAY: Sunday begins cold again with clear skies and morning lows in the single digits below zero. However, the warming trend begins! Afternoon high temperatures warm into the 20s with increasing cloud cover and gusty southeast winds. There will be a system to our south that moves in late that brings a shot of light snow and/or wintry mix overnight and into Monday morning.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Morning lows will be quite mild to start our Monday in the 20s but it comes with that light snow/wintry mix mainly in the heart of the Red River Valley and east across MN. Be mindful of icy and slick spots for the Monday morning commute. We warm nicely into the afternoon with continued cloudy skies into the upper 20s and low 30s. Overcast conditions will continue into Tuesday. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be cooler in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Our next best chance for more widespread snow arrives overnight Tuesday through Wednesday. It will be breezy as well as this system moves through so there may be some blowing snow to watch for. We have our eyes on it and will keep you updated. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the teens for the morning hours, warming into the upper teens and low 20s by mid-day.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Behind Wednesday’s snow, Thursday will bring cooler temperatures. Morning lows will be on either side of zero with highs in the teens along with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday warms back up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will approach the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday also hold the chance of a passing light snow shower.

SATURDAY - TUESDAY: Through the end of the week and the start of next week, temperatures remain fairly seasonable in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the extended forecast looks cloudier. We are watching a chance of snow and/or wintry mix early in the week.

