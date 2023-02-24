Cooking with Cash Wa
AMBER ALERT: Minnesota authorities search for missing child

By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amber alert has been issued for a missing child in Minnesota.

Leon Ramsarran is described as a three-foot tall, 35-40 lb. light-skinned boy with very short brown hair and brown eyes.

The Lakeville Police Department is attempting to locate the missing 3-year-old boy, who was taken from his residence in Lakeville, Minnesota.

He might be wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt with three black buttons on top, a dark gray or black jacket with tan fur on the hood, and tan and black boots.

If you see Leon, you’re asked to please call the Lakeville Police Department at 952-985-4812 or dial 911.

