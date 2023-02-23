West Fargo Park District’s 29th Annual Gigantic Rummage Sale looking for vendors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will be hosting its 29th Annual Gigantic Rummage Sale at the Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, April 27th and they say they are still looking for vendors to sell. The arena is located at 1201 7th Ave E in West Fargo and the rummage sale will go from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM

With over 225 booths, you are sure to find exactly what you’re looking for. Vendors will be selling baby, youth, and adult clothes, odds and ends, home items, collectibles, antiques, clearance items, home-based business products, and more!

Admission is just $1 per person, and 17 and under are free all day! If you are interested in being a vendor, please view our vendor application form at https://www.wfparks.org/rummage-sales-2/ or contact Cole Wiechmann at cole.w@wfparks.org. For more information on the 29th annual Gigantic Rummage Sale, or other future West Fargo Park District events, visit wfparks.org.

