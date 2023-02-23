Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

West Fargo Park District’s 29th Annual Gigantic Rummage Sale looking for vendors

29th Annual West Fargo gigantic rummage sale
29th Annual West Fargo gigantic rummage sale(West Fargo Park District)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will be hosting its 29th Annual Gigantic Rummage Sale at the Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, April 27th and they say they are still looking for vendors to sell. The arena is located at 1201 7th Ave E in West Fargo and the rummage sale will go from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM

With over 225 booths, you are sure to find exactly what you’re looking for. Vendors will be selling baby, youth, and adult clothes, odds and ends, home items, collectibles, antiques, clearance items, home-based business products, and more!

Admission is just $1 per person, and 17 and under are free all day! If you are interested in being a vendor, please view our vendor application form at https://www.wfparks.org/rummage-sales-2/ or contact Cole Wiechmann at cole.w@wfparks.org. For more information on the 29th annual Gigantic Rummage Sale, or other future West Fargo Park District events, visit wfparks.org.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Farmer held Sheyenne bar murder suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived, authorities say
Crews respond to a 6-car crash along 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.
19th Ave. N. in Fargo closed
HOUSE HUNTERS SHOW IN FARGO
House Hunters follows couple on journey of finding a forever home in Fargo
Road Conditions

Latest News

Nicholas Poitra appears before a judge via Zoom on February 23, 2023.
Bail set at $1.5M cash for Eddy County murder suspect
Minnesota DOT Snowplow
Thanking Minnesotans who work day and night to keep roads safe
West Fargo plow
Another winter storm keeps local plow drivers busy
ND Game and Fish announce mobile app
Game and Fish announce new mobile app