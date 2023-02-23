Cooking with Cash Wa
Thanking Minnesotans who work day and night to keep roads safe

Minnesota DOT Snowplow
Minnesota DOT Snowplow(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesota’s governor is thanking snowplow drivers, the State Patrol, the National Guard, and emergency responders across the state for their work keeping Minnesotans safe during this week’s winter storm.

“I am proud of this coordinated effort to keep Minnesotans across the state safe. The state stands ready to provide further assistance as we continue to weather this storm together,” said Governor Walz.

Since Tuesday, thousands of state and local snowplow drivers have worked day and night to clear snow and keep highways as safe as possible for emergency travel.

In the past three days, the State Patrol has responded to 3,182 calls to 911, and 100 percent of the calls were answered within 20 seconds, according to the Governor.

Minnesota State Troopers have also responded to dozens of crashes and spinouts. The National Guard has been stationed across the state and is prepared to respond quickly to rescue stranded drivers or provide other assistance, at the direction of the Department of Public Safety and as requested by county officials.

