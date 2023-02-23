FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Snow & Blizzard Conditions Take Hold Tonight - Thursday Morning

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS TONIGHT - TOMORROW:

I-29 CLOSED from Fargo to Sioux Falls

I-94 CLOSED Fargo to Bismarck

HWY 13 CLOSED I-29 Junction to Wahpeton

*Check the very latest road conditions on your VNL weather app or here on our website*

The snow will continue lift into the area from the south tonight as the major winter storm that we have been talking about for close to a week bears down. The snow will be confined to the south at first, but will become fairly widespread later in the evening all the way into Thursday. The only place missing out on snow at that point will be in our northern Minnesota counties. Expect the heaviest of the snowfall along and south of I-94/Hwy 10. Strong winds accompany the storm as well, becoming increasingly strong overnight. Winds may gust up to 45 mph at times. Even areas that don’t get much snow will be dealing with blowing/drifting and low visibility. It’s a good idea to be where you need to be by early this evening as travel conditions will be rapidly deteriorating tonight. Snowfall will be tapering off from west to east by the early afternoon hours Thursday and the wind begins to taper down as well.

You can find the snowfall potential forecast on the main page here on our website, but here is a generalized breakdown :

<1″ along and north of US Hwy 2

1″ - 4″ Highway 2 corridor and south towards highway 200 corridor

3″ - 7″ Highway 200 corridor and south towards ND/SD border and east through central Lakes Country of MN

6″ -12″ ND/SD border and south up through Lakes country of MN and southeast

12″ - 24″ Sisseton hills and points southeast

Dangerous cold comes with this storm system as well. A Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory are in place through noon Thursday. These wind chill headlines may be expanded/extended by the NWS as Friday morning will bring the coldest air temperatures, though less wind.

Check the very latest road conditions in addition to closure/cancellation info right on your VNL weather app!

Extended Planner:

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: We turn quite cold again by Friday on the backside of the Colorado Low. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with the help of insulating cloud cover, we will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero. Friday will be the coldest day of the weekend, as we will increase to the low teens and upper 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain overcast with morning temperatures finally getting to above zero for Sunday.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We will have calmer weather on Monday. It will be quite windy on Monday, but at least there will be no precipitation. We may even see the Sun come out! It will be warmer too! We will start the day with temperatures in the in the single digits and teens. Overcast conditions will continue into Tuesday. It will be much windier on Tuesday, but temperatures will be fairly steady on Tuesday when compared to Monday.

WEDNESDAY - SUNDAY: The more seasonable temperatures look to continue. We are watching a slight potential for some light snow on Wednesday and a Clipper to bring another shot of light snow on Friday. Sunday also hold another chance for some snow. Temperatures during this timeframe will generally be in the 20s with morning lows in the teens.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.