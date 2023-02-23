Renaissance Zone Authority approves tax breaks for downtown Fargo project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Renaissance Zone Authority voted unanimously on Wednesday to move forward with a property tax exemption and state income tax exemptions for a project proposed for downtown Fargo.

The plan is to redevelop a parking lot in the 600 block of NP Avenue, which is currently just to the west of the Old Broadway. A six-story building is proposed, which would include a parking ramp, apartment complex, retail space, and the new Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre.

Although it’s one building, the project would have three entities involved; the City of Fargo would own the parking ramp, Great Plains NP LLC would own the apartments and retail space, and the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre would be in charge of their space.

Further discussions about the project will now move to the Fargo City Commission.

