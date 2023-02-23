Cooking with Cash Wa
Renaissance Zone Authority approves tax breaks for downtown Fargo project

Rendering for project in 600 block of NP Avenue in Fargo.
Rendering for project in 600 block of NP Avenue in Fargo.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Renaissance Zone Authority voted unanimously on Wednesday to move forward with a property tax exemption and state income tax exemptions for a project proposed for downtown Fargo.

The plan is to redevelop a parking lot in the 600 block of NP Avenue, which is currently just to the west of the Old Broadway. A six-story building is proposed, which would include a parking ramp, apartment complex, retail space, and the new Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre.

Although it’s one building, the project would have three entities involved; the City of Fargo would own the parking ramp, Great Plains NP LLC would own the apartments and retail space, and the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre would be in charge of their space.

Further discussions about the project will now move to the Fargo City Commission.

