Police arrest stepfather who threatens family with knife

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a residence in Fargo for a domestic disturbance call on Saturday, February, 18th.

Red River Dispatch informed Officers that they had received multiple calls reporting two boys barricading themselves inside a bedroom after their stepfather started making violent threats towards one of the boys and their mother.

Officials say, the suspect was intoxicated and holding a large kitchen knife so they set up a perimeter around the house. Officers were then able to make contact with the two boys through the telephone to better understand the situation.

A plan was made by Officers to to safely contact the suspect at the home. Officer Vaira made contact with the suspect and was able to convince the suspect to come out through the front door where he was detained by Police.

After interviewing those present in the home, the suspect, 45-year old Seth Jastram of Fargo was arrested for two counts of terrorizing.

