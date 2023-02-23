‘I can’t stress enough to people to stay home’: Crews in Fergus Falls preparing for large winter storm

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews in Fergus Falls, Minn., are preparing for a nasty combination of wind and snow Wednesday night. Public works and the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation said it’s crucial for them to have plans in place to ensure the clean process goes smoothly.

“I can’t stress enough to people to stay home.” said Ryan Smith, a transportation specialist for MNDOT.

Hours before a winter storm is supposed to hit the southern valley in Minnesota, crews are trying to get ahead of the incoming system.

“We made the decision not to do any pre-treatment with the wind and temperatures,” said Len Taylor, the We just didn’t feel it was going to be effective so we’re just kind of in the wait mode right now.”

The Fergus Falls Public Works Dept. said they are going to hit the streets at around 2 a.m. to tackle the snow plowing. The city is asking residents to move their vehicles and trash cans off of the side of streets.

“We’ve got the staff, we’ve got the equipment and we’ll handle it as it comes.” said Taylor.

Meanwhile, MNDOT has been out surveying I-94 already. The crews are looking after District 4, trying to get the situations under control before the storm arrives.

“Crews have been prepared, we’re working in 12 hour shifts as of yesterday,” said Smith. “Midnight to noon and noon to midnight. So we have trucks and staff on the roads 24 hours and hopefully we can get through this.”

MNDOT crews have been on the roadways all week as well because of smaller snow storms that rolled through the area. They are asking drivers to be safe and cautious, especially after one of their trucks was rear ended on Tuesday.

“People drive way too fast in bad conditions.” said Smith.

