Game and Fish announce new mobile app

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department have developed a new mobile app for outdoor enthusiasts to have easier and faster access in the field to their licenses, hunting and fishing regulations and other important information.

To download the app, go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search NDGF or North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Brian Hosek, Department business operations manager, said for those who download the app to their phone or other mobile device, the first thing they should do is add a profile.

“It’s basically the same account information that you’ve added when using the online services, bringing in your first name, last name, date of birth, and adding that profile to the device,” he said.

And if users have multiple hunters and anglers in their household, they can add those profiles to the phone or other mobile device as well.

“The benefit of pulling the license information over to the device from other hunters and anglers in their household is that they’ll have that information available perhaps if they’re ever offline or need to access the license information,” Hosek said.

There are other valuable features on the mobile app that will certainly benefit outdoor users.

“We begin the homepage with sunrise, sunset times and some weather forecast information,” Hosek said. “This information is widely searched on our website, so it was important to bring this information over to the device.”

While users can view or download guides, regulations, proclamations and maps through the mobile app, there is also a buy and apply section, offering quick access to apply in Game and Fish lotteries, purchase licenses, register watercraft, the list goes on.

And like many mobile apps, it uses your location services to bring information back to the user.

“It could be hunting units, for example, that you’re based in depending on your location,” Hosek said. “Or it could be contact information for the warden in the area that you’re in or the location of the closest Game and Fish district office.”

