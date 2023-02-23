FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Snow & Blizzard Conditions Take Hold This Morning

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS TODAY:

I-29 CLOSED from Fargo to Sioux Falls

I-94 CLOSED Fargo to Bismarck

HWY 13 CLOSED I-29 Junction to Wahpeton

*Check the very latest road conditions on your VNL weather app or here on our website*

EARLY MORNING CURRENTS:

The major winter storm is pushing into our area. The biggest area of concern is in our northeastern South Dakota counties. There is also a heavier band of snow move across the I-94 corridor in North Dakota.

The winds are in the 15-25 mph range in most places. Gusts have reached over the 30 mph mark in a few places. These winds are strong enough to cause snow blowing and snow drifting.

The falling snow in combinations with the blowing snow has caused reduced visibility in the Southern Valley. The area of biggest concern is in southeastern North Dakota and northeastern South Dakota. Locations in the area have visibility under 1 mile.

Much of the area is sitting below zero. The coldest air is in the northwest where temperatures are in the double digits below zero. Places in Lakes Country are still sitting above zero. Everywhere else, temperatures are in the single digits below zero.

Wind chills are becoming brutal out there. Places in North Dakota are in the 30 to 40 below range. Wind chill temperatures in Minnesota are a bit better. They are in the 10 to 20 below range.

The Next 24 Hours:

Through this morning, we will continue to see the snow push its way north. Most of the area will see light-to-moderate snowfall rates. However, there will be bands of snow embedded within the system that could result in heavier snowfall rates. We will also see fairly strong winds through the remainder of the morning. These winds will continue to cause snow to be blown about, further reducing visibility. Temperatures will continue to be below zero in many locations. Wind chills will be in dangerous ranges in our northwestern counties. They will be in the 40 below range. Things will be a little warmer in Lakes Country where temps will be above zero there with wind chills only in the 10 to 20 below range.

The heavier snow will start to move off to the east and northeast as we move into the lunch period. However, we will continue to see some lighter snow showers through the early afternoon. The wind will still be with us then. The wind will cause blowing snow and reduced visibilities to continue to be an issue. Temperatures will not be much warmer by then, so dangerous wind chills will be sticking around by then too.

By the afternoon, we could see some tapering in the snow and snow, so conditions will improve a little bit by then. However, temperatures will continue to be very cold. These temperatures will continue to fall through the evening and into the overnight period.

By tomorrow morning, things will be much calmer as the winds will have moved out with the winds. However, temperatures will be much, much colder. Air temps will in near 20° below zero Valleywide. Wind chills will be near 40 below zero in North Dakota, and near 20 below zero in Minnesota in the shelter of the trees.

Snowfall Totals:

You can find the snowfall potential forecast on the main page here on our website, but here is a generalized breakdown :

<1″ along and north of US Hwy 2

1″ - 4″ Highway 2 corridor and south towards highway 200 corridor

3″ - 7″ Highway 200 corridor and south towards ND/SD border and east through central Lakes Country of MN

6″ -12″ ND/SD border and south up through Lakes country of MN and southeast

12″ - 24″ Sisseton hills and points southeast

Dangerous cold comes with this storm system as well. A Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory are in place through noon Thursday. These wind chill headlines may be expanded/extended by the NWS as Friday morning will bring the coldest air temperatures, though less wind.

Check the very latest road conditions in addition to closure/cancellation info right on your VNL weather app!

Extended Planner:

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: We turn quite cold again by Friday on the backside of the Colorado Low. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with the help of insulating cloud cover, we will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero. Friday will be the coldest day of the weekend, as we will increase to the low teens and upper 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain overcast with morning temperatures finally getting to above zero for Sunday.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We will have calmer weather on Monday. It will be quite windy on Monday, but at least there will be no precipitation. We may even see the Sun come out! It will be warmer too! We will start the day with temperatures in the in the single digits and teens. Overcast conditions will continue into Tuesday. It will be much windier on Tuesday, but temperatures will be fairly steady on Tuesday when compared to Monday.

WEDNESDAY - SUNDAY: The more seasonable temperatures look to continue. We are watching a slight potential for some light snow on Wednesday and a Clipper to bring another shot of light snow on Friday. Sunday also hold another chance for some snow. Temperatures during this timeframe will generally be in the 20s with morning lows in the teens.

