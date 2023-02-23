FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Conditions Greatly Improving, Temperatures are Not...

*Check the very latest road conditions on your VNL weather app or here on our website*

While there remains some patchy blowing snow in the southern Valley, the snow is long gone and winds are continuing to diminish tonight.

Much of the area is sitting below zero. The coldest air is in the northwest where temperatures are in the double digits below zero. Places in Lakes Country are still sitting above zero. Everywhere else, temperatures are in the single digits below zero.

These temperatures will continue to fall through the evening and into the overnight period as winds go light and cloud cover clears.

By tomorrow morning, things will be much calmer. However, temperatures will be much, much colder. Air temps will in near 20° below zero Valley-wide. Wind chills will be near 40 below zero in North Dakota, and near 20 below zero in Minnesota in the shelter of the trees. All counties in our viewing area are in a Wind Chill Advisory until 10am Friday morning

Extended Planner:

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: We turn quite cold again by Friday on the backside of the Colorado Low. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with the help of insulating cloud cover, we will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero. Friday will be the coldest day of the weekend, as we will increase to the low teens and upper 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain overcast with morning temperatures finally getting to above zero for Sunday.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We will have calmer weather on Monday. It will be quite windy on Monday, but at least there will be no precipitation. We may even see the Sun come out! It will be warmer too! We will start the day with temperatures in the in the single digits and teens. Overcast conditions will continue into Tuesday. It will be much windier on Tuesday, but temperatures will be fairly steady on Tuesday when compared to Monday.

WEDNESDAY - MONDAY: The more seasonable temperatures look to continue. We are watching a slight potential for some light snow on Wednesday and a Clipper to bring another shot of light snow on Friday. Sunday also hold another chance for some snow. Temperatures during this timeframe will generally be in the 20s with morning lows in the teens. Temperatures remain fairly unchanged for Monday though there is another chance of snow late in the day.

