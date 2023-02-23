Cease and Desist order issued against Bright Sound Communications

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Bright Sound Communications Inc. ordering the company to stop all marketing of telecommunications services in North Dakota.

“Competition in the telecommunications industry is fine and even encouraged, but blatantly and continually misrepresenting the facts will absolutely not be tolerated,” said Commission Chair Randy Christmann.

In October 2022, the PSC received a complaint from a North Dakota telecommunications company followed by a similar complaint from a business alleging Bright Sound was misrepresenting themselves on sales calls. Further investigation revealed at least six similar instances of misrepresentation on sales calls.

Customers said they received sales calls from a representative of Bright Sound claiming to be associated with their current long-distance provider. Customers were urged to switch to Bright Sound because their current provider was no longer going to offer the service. In each instance, the current providers confirmed that they have no affiliation with Bright Sound, nor did they have plans to discontinue services.

In November 2022, PSC staff served a notice to Bright Sound outlining the Commission’s intent to issue a cease and desist order and giving the company a chance to request a hearing. Bright Sound said they canceled their contract with an outsourced marketing firm and the practices would stop.

Another complaint was filed in February of 2023 concerning misrepresentation by Bright Sound. The customer stated that they began receiving bills from Bright Sound without signing up for service.

The Cease and Desist Order approved by the Commission on February 22, 2023, prohibits Bright Sound from conducting any marketing activities in North Dakota. Any customer who receives a marketing phone call from Bright Sound is encouraged to contact the Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov .

