Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Cease and Desist order issued against Bright Sound Communications

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Bright Sound Communications Inc. ordering the company to stop all marketing of telecommunications services in North Dakota.

“Competition in the telecommunications industry is fine and even encouraged, but blatantly and continually misrepresenting the facts will absolutely not be tolerated,” said Commission Chair Randy Christmann.

In October 2022, the PSC received a complaint from a North Dakota telecommunications company followed by a similar complaint from a business alleging Bright Sound was misrepresenting themselves on sales calls. Further investigation revealed at least six similar instances of misrepresentation on sales calls.

Customers said they received sales calls from a representative of Bright Sound claiming to be associated with their current long-distance provider. Customers were urged to switch to Bright Sound because their current provider was no longer going to offer the service. In each instance, the current providers confirmed that they have no affiliation with Bright Sound, nor did they have plans to discontinue services.

In November 2022, PSC staff served a notice to Bright Sound outlining the Commission’s intent to issue a cease and desist order and giving the company a chance to request a hearing. Bright Sound said they canceled their contract with an outsourced marketing firm and the practices would stop.

Another complaint was filed in February of 2023 concerning misrepresentation by Bright Sound. The customer stated that they began receiving bills from Bright Sound without signing up for service.

The Cease and Desist Order approved by the Commission on February 22, 2023, prohibits Bright Sound from conducting any marketing activities in North Dakota. Any customer who receives a marketing phone call from Bright Sound is encouraged to contact the Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Farmer held Sheyenne bar murder suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived, authorities say
HOUSE HUNTERS SHOW IN FARGO
House Hunters follows couple on journey of finding a forever home in Fargo
Road Conditions
Crews respond to a 6-car crash along 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.
19th Ave. N. in Fargo closed

Latest News

ND Game and Fish announce mobile app
Game and Fish announce new mobile app
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Boy hurt in snowmobile crash on Otter Tail County lake
I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck is reopen both ways
I-94, I-29 back open, no travel still advised
Noon Weather – February 23
Noon Weather – February 23