Boy hurt in snowmobile crash on Otter Tail County lake

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A boy was hurt and the sheriff’s office is investigating after a snowmobile crash in Otter Tail County on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office received a call just after 4:00 p.m. and says a group of juveniles was riding snowmobiles on the west side of Bass Lake in Underwood when one of them hit a man-made embankment and crashed. Bass Lake is about 10 miles east of Fergus Falls, MN.

One juvenile was transported off the ice by Underwood Rescue and taken to Lake Region Health. Officials say the juvenile was then transferred to a Fargo hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

