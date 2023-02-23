Another winter storm keeps local plow drivers busy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - From Fargo to Minneapolis, snow plow drivers are working around the clock to clean up after a winter storm brought wicked, whipping winds and dumped several inches of snow.

“You can’t see anything,” Shane Henricks, a plow operator for the City of West Fargo said, as drifts of snow blew across the road and his hood and created zero visibility momentarily.

It was bad Thursday morning, but Henricks has seen much worse in his eight years plowing the streets.

“Wasn’t as bad as we were expecting. We didn’t get that much snow, but there was still a lot of drifting,” he said.

The whipping wind and blowing snow created the biggest headache in the southern part of the city, as new developments and few trees leave a lot of wide open space for snow to blow.

“You could go down a street and within half an hour go down again and it’s drifted in,” Henricks said.

Crews say this winter has been busier than last because of the number of light snows we’ve seen that have been accompanied by crazy winds, and add the biggest issue this year was the early snow and fluctuating temperatures.

And if a plow still hasn’t been down your road, Henricks says not to worry as crews don’t start on the rest of the city until the winds die down.

“It’s not really worth it until the drifting ends and the wind drops down,” he said.

