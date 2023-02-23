19th Ave. N. in Fargo closed

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The winter storm is shutting down another road in the region: 19th Ave. N. in Fargo is now closed.

19th Ave. N. is closed between 18th St. and Dakota Dr.

If you’re going to Hector International Airport, you need to take 18th St. S. to Dakota Dr. and then follow Dakota Dr. to the airport.

The road closure is in place until further notice.

Winter Storm Conditions in Fergus Falls 7:30AM Update - February 23
Current Weather Conditions: Hankinson 7:12AM Update - February 23
Current Weather Conditions: Fargo 7:05AM Update - February 23
Current Weather Conditions: Fargo 6:58AM Update - February 23
