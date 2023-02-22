VNL Whistleblower: Grand Forks woman scammed after playing games on her phone

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scams continue to hit people across the U.S. and impact the young and old. One Grand Forks woman shared her experience after her banking information was stolen while playing games on her phone.

”You have to be careful, and again if it seems to good to be true it probably is,” said Susan Cayton. “They’re going to send you in your email saying something you’re going to get paid but you have to log into this other place.”

Cayton is much like thousands of other Americans, getting scammed online. She said the games and apps she was playing promised her payment for being on their products. After putting her information into the system to get paid, that money never came. Instead, someone else tried to use her card in Alabama.

“It’s fake, delete all of them,” said Cayton. “I was lucky, it got caught and alerted. They caught the act. They know I wasn’t in Alabama, they knew I was in North Dakota.”

Unfortunately, these scams happen all the time according to Gate City Bank.

“We’re all using a variety of platforms, websites, social media, the fraudsters are using the same items so it’s important to get those alerts but it’s very common activity that happens today.” said Patty Blozinski, the senior vice president of operation risk for Gate City Bank.

The Federal Trade Commission reported in 2021 that nearly $6,000,000 were lost due to frauds and scams. With some of those scams coming from online shopping, phishing and romance.

“We’re all going to continue to use websites and make online purchases and we can’t be afraid to do it,” said Blozinski. “We just have to sometimes take a pause and ask what’s going on here, does it sound too good to be true, did I expect this? Then reassess and reach out to your bank if you have questions or concerns.”

Tips on how to avoid scams according to the FTC:

- Block unwanted calls and text messages

- Don’t give your personal or financial information

- Resist the pressure to act immediately

- Know how scammers tell you to pay

Getting money stolen from your account can cause major issues, especially as people continue to deal with inflation.

“What I am trying to say is we’re all struggling these days, everything’s higher. Gas, food, cats, houses, rent, power, everything’s higher.” said Cayton.

