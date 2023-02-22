Valley News Live awarded with Marv Bossart Voice of Hunger Award

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has been awarded the ‘Marv Bossart Voice of Hunger Award’ as part of going above and beyond for helping raise money and food for the Great Plains Food Bank.

The last four virtual food drives that VNL has done, has helped raise over $96,000 for the Great Plains Food Bank.

“Not only do we want to educate and spread awareness about the issue, but how can we be apart of the solution and doing the virtual food drives consistently, covering the story, looking for different faces to put to hunger has really been powerful,” said Melissa Sobolik, CEO of Great Plains Food Bank.

With COVID and inflation, the need for food is needed more than ever, as people’s dollars don’t stretch as much as much as they once did.

Now is the time that donations will definitely pay off, as peak months for food needs are later in the year, the Great Plains Food Bank is looking to help provide more food over the summer especially when kids get out of school.

You can donate to the Great Plains Food Bank here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.