Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Teacher stabbed to death by high school student, officials say

A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher has been...
A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher has been stabbed to death by a high school student, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France. The student has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said.(AP Photo/Bob Edme)
By SYLVIE CORBET
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A teacher was stabbed to death Wednesday in southwestern France by a high school student, according to French authorities and media reports.

The student has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said.

A top government official, speaking anonymously because he was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly, said first elements communicated by police suggest the attacker has severe mental health issues.

French media reported that the student, born in 2007, said he heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old teacher of Spanish at the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye was to head to the school later Wednesday.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran, speaking after a weekly Cabinet meeting, expressed the government’s support for the education community and said the event represents a trauma for the nation.

In 2020, teacher Samuel Paty was killed outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin who was angry that he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by a satirical newspaper targeted in a 2015 attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons
A semi hit the median along I-94 near Moorhead.
Semi hits the median on I-94 near Moorhead
UPDATE: Woman who died in rural Thompson crash identified
Fargo woman was young and healthy when she had a heart attack
Fargo woman was young and healthy when she had a heart attack
Police graphic.
Authorities searching for driver of stolen vehicle following chase

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved bald eagle missing after nest attack
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm
A new court filing shows that Fox News personnel were privately critical of former President...
Fox News personalities privately mocked Trump's 2020 election claims