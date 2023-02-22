Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

South High School student taken into custody after bringing and unloaded BB gun, other illegal items to school

Fargo South High School
Fargo South High School(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A South High School student was taken into custody today Wednesday, Feb 22, after a search found he had brought illegal items including a unloaded BB gun to school.

In a Statement From Fargo Public Schools a teacher suspected the student was under the influence of marijuana, the teacher contacted administration and a search was conducted.

During the search illegal items were found on the student including an unloaded airsoft BB gun. All items were confiscated and turned over to the school resource officer, no BB’s or ammunition was found on the student, in the student’s possession, or in their locker.

Fargo Public schools says at no time today were there threats of violence made by the student. The Student was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo woman was young and healthy when she had a heart attack
Fargo woman was young and healthy when she had a heart attack
Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons
HOUSE HUNTERS SHOW IN FARGO
House Hunters follows couple on journey of finding a forever home in Fargo
UPDATE: Woman who died in rural Thompson crash identified
A semi hit the median along I-94 near Moorhead.
Semi hits the median on I-94 near Moorhead

Latest News

MATBUS Suspending Services Early Due to Blizzard Warning
Nicholas Poitra
Homicide suspect Nicholas Poitra is in custody
Ada man charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct of a minor
Ross Lyle Teigen
Grand Forks Police notify public of high risk sex offender