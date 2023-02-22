South High School student taken into custody after bringing and unloaded BB gun, other illegal items to school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A South High School student was taken into custody today Wednesday, Feb 22, after a search found he had brought illegal items including a unloaded BB gun to school.

In a Statement From Fargo Public Schools a teacher suspected the student was under the influence of marijuana, the teacher contacted administration and a search was conducted.

During the search illegal items were found on the student including an unloaded airsoft BB gun. All items were confiscated and turned over to the school resource officer, no BB’s or ammunition was found on the student, in the student’s possession, or in their locker.

Fargo Public schools says at no time today were there threats of violence made by the student. The Student was taken into custody by law enforcement.

