Soft lockdown prompted at Mayville area schools

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Traill County Sheriff’s office says area schools and Mayville State University were placed on a soft lockdown, after they got information of someone experiencing mental health issues.

This was out of an abundance of caution for students’ safety.

Law enforcement tried to get ahold of the person, but they were unsuccessful.

They eventually got ahold of the person and it was determined the incident was a medical/mental health issue and the lockdown was canceled.

