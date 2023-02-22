Snowmobile crash leads to marijuana-growing bust in Hubbard County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for growing marijuana following a snowmobile crash on Feb 18.

Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened on 460th St in Guthrie Township.

When deputies arrives, they say they found Christopher Crew, 43, of Laporte laying on the road with life-threatening injuries to his leg.

While there, deputies say they noticed the strong smell of marijuana coming from the nearby house. They obtained a search warrant and say they found about 80 marijuana plants growing inside, along with additional marijuana in jars.

They say the house in owned by Jamie Hunt, 47, or Laporte.

Authorities believe Crew was riding a snowmobile and crashed into the back of Hunt’s pickup, pulling a trailer. Sheriff’s officials say Hunt checked on Crew and called 911 but fled the scene before deputies arrives. He was found several hours later and taken into custody.

Crew was transported by Bemidji Ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.

