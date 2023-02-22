FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News live is looking for a dynamic Marketing and Sales Assistant who is smart, forward-thinking and possesses great communication skills, customer service and can work under deadlines. This position will support the sales team and management by ensuring that sales commitments and events are executed in a timely and effective manner.

Duties /Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Assist Sales team to keep sales initiative and process moving forward.

Answer phones, emails and door to greet clients and guests representing company with best foot forward.

Writing marketing emails.

Serve as a liaison between sales, production and traffic operations.

Creating sales materials in PPT, Word, Excel.

Oversee, create and maintain sales cycle efficiency and accuracy.

Review, Quality check and maintain marketing commitments with advertisers and organizations.

Marketing reports to Network and Clients as needed.

Work with Sales and Marketing teams to execute client commitments such as digital posts, on-air elements, sponsorships and events.

Assist with Event Coordination for Signature Events.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Candidate must be positive, outgoing, detail-oriented, hard-working and above all a team player. Must have proficient knowledge of, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and basic knowledge of organizing software apps.

If you are ready for the challenge email General Sales Manager Ryan Anderson at ryan.anderson@valleynewslive.com or visit gray.tv/careers to apply.

