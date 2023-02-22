Northern Valley schools “soft lockdown” related to person with mental health issues

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Traill County Sheriff’s Office says area schools and Mayville State University were placed on a “soft lockdown” after they got information about someone experiencing mental health issues.

Deputies say at the time of the call, the exact location of the individual was unknown. They say they made several attempts to contact the individual, but were unsuccessful.

However, they later made contact with the individual and found they were at a residence in Mayville. Authorities say out of an abundance of caution, schools in the area were placed on a “soft lockdown.”

