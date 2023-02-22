Cooking with Cash Wa
ND House advances bill to upgrade the women’s prison

The Dakota Women's Correctional Rehab Center, located on the former grounds of St. Mary's boarding school in New England, North Dakota(AP Photo/Will Kincaid)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The House of Representatives advanced a bill that would upgrade the women’s prison Tuesday.

The House voted to approve the Department of Corrections budget, which includes $160 million for a new women’s correctional facility in Mandan. The old facility in New England would become a residential treatment center.

The budget passed by a vote of 60-34. Next, it heads to the Senate.

