ND House advances bill to prohibit bans on deer baiting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There could soon be a change to hunting laws in North Dakota.

The House of Representatives advanced House Bill 1151 Tuesday, which would prohibit Game and Fish from placing bans on deer baiting. Often, Game and Fish will ban baiting in hunting units — areas about the size of counties — based on the presence of chronic wasting disease, which they say is deadly to deer.

“We have, in this state, not a lot of opportunities for recreation. Not a lot of opportunities for activities that youth and all of us like to do after five o’clock when we get done working. Hunting is one of those things that we value in this state. It really drives people to enjoy living in the state of North Dakota,” said Representative Paul Thomas, R-Velva.

Those opposed to this bill said it would limit Game and Fish’s ability to stop the spread of deadly diseases. Those in favor say baiting is the only way some people can participate in hunting, especially people with mobility issues. The bill passed by a vote of 76 to 18. Next, it heads to the Senate.

