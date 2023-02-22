MATBUS Suspending Services Early Due to Blizzard Warning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MATBUS announced today, Tuesday, February 14, due to the blizzard warning in effect for the Fargo-Moorhead area all bus services are suspended starting at 6:45p.m. Buses will complete trips for the night as they arrive at their transport hubs. The Ground Transportation Center located at 502 NP Avenue in Fargo will close at 7 p.m.

MATBUS staff will continue to monitor developing weather conditions, and riders should watch for possible service impacts extending into Thursday, February 23rd. Any future service changes will be communicated to the public on MATBUS.com, and stay up to date on our app or our website https://www.valleynewslive.com/

