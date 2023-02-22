Importance of teaching your kids how to handle an emergency

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earlier this month, a heroic little Minnesota boy took action into his own hands to help save his mother while she was experiencing a medical emergency, but is your child aware of how to help if a family member with a chronic illness needs medical assistance.

Health professionals say kids are always absorbing information and habits learned at home and that it’s never too soon to talk to them about how to handle an emergency.

It’s recommended to teach your kids how to call 911. Also, don’t forget that not every child knows how to handle a phone. Experts say to make sure they are taught how to unlock a phone in order to call for help.

Parents should also emphasize to kids that emergency responders are meant to help and not to be feared.

“If you see a vehicle driving down the road that has its lights and sirens on, you can take a minute to talk about who those helping rescuers are, what they may be doing, and why they may be driving with their sirens on,” said Kelly Wanzek, a paramedic, and director of programming for the Sanford Health Education.

Experts also say family members should also take CPR classes.

