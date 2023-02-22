Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Importance of teaching your kids how to handle an emergency

Parents should also emphasize to kids that emergency responders are meant to help and not to be feared.
Teaching Kids How to Handle Emergency- February 22
Teaching Kids How to Handle Emergency- February 22
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earlier this month, a heroic little Minnesota boy took action into his own hands to help save his mother while she was experiencing a medical emergency, but is your child aware of how to help if a family member with a chronic illness needs medical assistance.

Health professionals say kids are always absorbing information and habits learned at home and that it’s never too soon to talk to them about how to handle an emergency.

It’s recommended to teach your kids how to call 911. Also, don’t forget that not every child knows how to handle a phone. Experts say to make sure they are taught how to unlock a phone in order to call for help.

Parents should also emphasize to kids that emergency responders are meant to help and not to be feared.

“If you see a vehicle driving down the road that has its lights and sirens on, you can take a minute to talk about who those helping rescuers are, what they may be doing, and why they may be driving with their sirens on,” said Kelly Wanzek, a paramedic, and director of programming for the Sanford Health Education.

Experts also say family members should also take CPR classes.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons
Fargo woman was young and healthy when she had a heart attack
Fargo woman was young and healthy when she had a heart attack
A semi hit the median along I-94 near Moorhead.
Semi hits the median on I-94 near Moorhead
UPDATE: Woman who died in rural Thompson crash identified
Summit Nightclub
Embattled Summit Night club closes in Fargo

Latest News

Ross Lyle Teigen
Grand Forks Police notify public of high risk sex offedner
I-29 north of Sioux Falls, SD at 12:15 p.m. on February 22, 2023.
I-29 closed at North Dakota-South Dakota state line
Mr. Food – Baked Spaghetti Cake – February 22
Mr. Food – Bistro Pan Seared Scallops – February 22
Noon Weather – February 22
Noon Weather – February 22