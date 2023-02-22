I-29 closed at North Dakota-South Dakota state line

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate-29 from the North Dakota state line to Sioux Falls. I-90 is also closed from the Minnesota state line to Mitchell.

A blizzard warning is in effect, with heavy accumulating snow and high winds likely to cause blizzard-like conditions.

Representatives at the Dakota Magic Casino in Hankinson, ND tell Valley News Live people are realizing the interstate is closed and pulling off; they say the hotel was already full at noon on Wednesday.

This storm is forecast to impact much of the Dakotas and Minnesota Wednesday night and into Thursday. School districts across the area have switched to distance learning, are dismissing early, or canceling altogether.

February 22 is Ash Wednesday and many area churches have chosen to cancel services or worship online Wednesday night.

