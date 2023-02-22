Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

House Hunters follows couple on journey of finding a forever home in Fargo

The new episode airs on March 5.
HOUSE HUNTERS SHOW IN FARGO
HOUSE HUNTERS SHOW IN FARGO(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of House Hunters as they search for a forever home in Fargo.

The “First Timers in Fargo” episode follows the couple’s journey of trading in apartment living for a house of their own. The episode guide states the couple is looking for more space, but they may be forced to compromise as bigger homes come with a higher price tag.

Fargo realtor Aruna Hagen with Advantage Inc. Realtors will be making her second appearance on the show. Hagen was last featured on the “Glam vs. Bottom Line” episode, which aired in June.

The new episode airs on March 5 at 9 p.m. central on HGTV.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons
A semi hit the median along I-94 near Moorhead.
Semi hits the median on I-94 near Moorhead
UPDATE: Woman who died in rural Thompson crash identified
Fargo woman was young and healthy when she had a heart attack
Fargo woman was young and healthy when she had a heart attack
Police graphic.
Authorities searching for driver of stolen vehicle following chase

Latest News

Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 22
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 22
Valley Today Weather – February 22
Valley Today Weather – February 22
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 22
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 22
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 22
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 22