Homicide suspect Nicholas Poitra is in custody

SHEYENNE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been taken into custody after a deadly shooting at a North Dakota bar and three days on the run.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday that 45-year-old Nicholas Poitra was apprehended by law enforcement.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Department said Poitra is a person of interest in a February 19 homicide at Rindy’s Sheyenne Bar where 30-year-old Troyal Thumb had been shot in the head. Charges and an arrest warrant for Poitra were filed by the Eddy County Attorney.

Poitra was considered armed and extremely dangerous. He faces eleven charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a short barreled shotgun, seven counts of terrorizing and one count of robbery.

Court documents say Thumb and Poitra exchanged words at the bar before Poitra fired a short-barrel shotgun. A small child was in the bar at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, Poitra went around the bar and pointed the firearm at two victims while he grabbed the security camera footage that was plugged in, court documents allege.

Documents say Poitra then pointed the shotgun at the five victims left in the bar and demanded they turn over their cell phones, as well as told two of the victims to give him their car keys. Poitra went out the back door and stole a 2013 Ford Explorer.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says, along with the Minot SWAT team, the stolen Explorer was located on February 20 near a Wells County farmstead. Authorities say when they searched the home, it appeared Poitra had been inside and may have rummaged through the owner’s firearms. The farmstead was unoccupied by the owner at the time.

The FBI as well as the North Dakota BCI are assisting in the investigation.

