Grand Forks Police notify public of high risk sex offedner

Ross Lyle Teigen
Ross Lyle Teigen(North Dakota Sex Offender Registry)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is notifying the City of Grand Forks and the surrounding area of a Level III (high risk) sex offender working in Grand Forks.

Ross Lyle Teigen is currently employed at J.R. Simplot located at 3630 Gateway Drive in Grand Fork. Teigen has been convicted of transfer of obscene materials to minor/luring minor by computer. He is a lifetime registrant.

There are 103 offenders registered with the Grand Forks Police Department that either live, work, or attend school within the City of Grand Forks. Of these 103, ten are currently assigned a risk level of high. The rest are classified as moderate or low risk, or have not been assigned a risk level.

Level III (High Risk) offenders are contacted at least every 30 days to verify their status. Conviction information about Level III offenders may be found at the North Dakota Attorney General’s website: www.sexoffender.nd.gov.

