Embattled Summit Night club closes in Fargo

Summit Nightclub
Summit Nightclub(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summit Nightclub in Fargo is closed. The building had undergone a change of ownership after a deadly shooting outside of the business, which was the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub at the time.

The building, located at 4554 7th Avenue South in Fargo, was originally listed at $1,500,000. It has a fully operational kitchen and bar, and the sale includes a Class A liquor license in the city of Fargo.

January of 2022 was the official grand opening of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub. At that time, staff told Valley News Live they were reinventing the business and working to resolve the problems that plagued the former nightclub.

Africa Restaurant and Nightclub lost their liquor license for 60 days after a security guard was shot and killed in the parking lot after bar close on May 23, 2021. Fargo Police said officers responded to the business several times for incidents of underaged drinking, fighting, guns discharging, over-intoxication and assaults.

The club announced new ownership and changed the name, in hopes of reviving the business. When the Summit Restaurant and Nightclub opened in January 2022, they said security would be patrolling the parking lot after bar close and outside speakers were disconnected to avoid complaints from people living nearby.

On January 12, 2023, the business posted on Facebook:

Summit Nightclub will be closing its doors effective immediately. Sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.

The owners are requesting time to find an alternative use for the liquor license. In a letter to City Auditor Steve Sprague, the Board of City Commissioners is notified that the owners of Summit are requesting a 6-month ordinance of 25-1512 to August 31, 2023. You can read that letter here.

