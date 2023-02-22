Digital Sales Manager / Local Sales Manager

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is looking for our next great DSM/LSM. The ideal Digital and Local Sales Manager for Valley News Live is an experienced leader with a passion for the magic behind our marketing capabilities and ready to continue to grow our already dominate marketing position in the Red River Valley. This role will allow the right candidate to work alongside some the best and brightest in the business while overseeing our digital strategy and having fun in the field helping clients reach their business goals using our products.

Primary responsibilities for leading the Digital and Local Sales efforts are designed to meet/exceed revenue goals and include but are not limited to:

Working alongside the Sales Management and the Sales Team to coordinate combined sales efforts, create effective systems and procedures.

Provide digital and sales training to the Account Executives and Sales Assistants

Assist with developing sales presentations and collateral using up to date research materials provide by Gray Digital Media

Maintain campaign tracking, delivery, and reporting to provide optimization suggestions and fulfillment campaign expectations

Oversee pricing and packages to ensure they remain competitive while meeting with company standards

Promote a winning, positive culture, be a team player, and have passion for helping clients grow their business

Guide and oversee the Local Sales Teams’ selling efforts to achieve revenue goals with both Agency and Direct clients across all available platforms.

Develop and maintain excellent Local Advertiser and Agency relationships; making sales calls both on your own and with Account Executives.

Possess emphatic levels of customer service with the goal to exceed client’s expectation

Passion for coaching and developing multiplatform sellers

Generate revenue for the station and meet monthly goals through effective outside sales techniques

Qualifications/Requirements:

Ability to translate and communicate problems into opportunities

Creativity and nimbleness are essential

Presentation experience, excellent written and verbal communications skills

Ability to manage multiple projects, manage time wisely, and prioritize projects and people

Creativity and nimbleness are essential

Presentation experience, excellent written and verbal communications skills

Strong computer skills, proficiency in PowerPoint, Excel, social media, etc.

The ideal candidate would have minimum of two years digital sales experience

If you are ready for the challenge email General Sales Manager Ryan Anderson at ryan.anderson@valleynewslive.com or visit gray.tv/careers to apply.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE. Also, as a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or fill-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.