Border agents in Bottineau discuss challenges as illegal immigration increases

Adam Wright, the head of border patrol agents at Bottineau Station
Adam Wright, the head of border patrol agents at Bottineau Station(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – From Oct. 2022 to Jan. 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said 70 immigrants tried to illegally cross the northern border in the Grand Forks sector.

The patrol said there were 81 illegal crossings the entire year prior (Oct. 2021 – Oct. 2022).

Adam Wright, the head of border patrol agents at Bottineau Station, said the increased encounters are likely due to the return of agents who have been supporting the southern border throughout the last year and a half.

As of December, 40% of agents that were patrolling the south returned to patrol the northern border, which covers about 5,500 miles.

“You compare that to the southern border, which is less than 2,000 miles and 16,500 agents, so we could definitely use more assets, facilities, employees,” said Wright.

Wright said the organization relies on local citizens to help fulfill the mission.

