Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Bill funding higher ed passes ND House; includes tuition freeze

University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers approved funding for North Dakota’s colleges and universities Tuesday.

The House advanced House Bill 1003, the Higher Education budget. It includes a freeze on tuition at 11 public institutions of higher education. That would be the first statewide tuition freeze in almost 30 years.

“28 years, think about that. Back to 1995 is the last time we were able to freeze tuition not for one year, but two years,” said Representative Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck.

The bill also includes $4.5 million for single mothers with children under four, $36 million for challenge grants, and another $25 million in workforce scholarships. It passed 78-15-1. Next, it goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple semi pileup
Multiple-semi pile up temporarily closes part of I-29
Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: Man on the run after fatal shooting at Sheyenne bar
UPDATE: Woman who died in rural Thompson crash identified
Crash
Woman seriously injured in I-29 crash
HECTOR FLORES
Moorhead man arrested for kidnapping in Fargo

Latest News

Minnesota legislature
Minnesota Senate moves to restore voting rights for felons
Photo showing marijuana
Snowmobile crash leads to marijuana-growing bust in Hubbard County
Summit Nightclub
Embattled Summit Night club closes in Fargo
Corporate farming bill
Bill to allow corporate farming passes ND House