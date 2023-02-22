Ada man charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct of a minor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 19-year-old Dustin Terrance Olson is now charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct after he allegedly forced a 15-year-old girl to drink alcohol before engaging in intercourse.

Court documents say in October 2021, Olson threatened to tase the victim after she declined to consume an alcoholic beverage he had offered her. According to records, Olson also forced the teen to take shots. Later that evening, the Olson allegedly began engaging in sexual acts with the victim while she was “in and out of consciousness.” The victim stated Olson gave her $60 to buy Plan B, an emergency contraceptive.

Olson faces 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000. He’s back in court on March 15th.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.