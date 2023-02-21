Xcel Energy prepares for winter storm across region

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Xcel Energy says with the significant snowfall predicted to hit the Upper Midwest this week, it’s gearing up more crews who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power during the storm.

Xcel says heavy snow can occasionally cause power outages. It says it understands power outages can be a major inconvenience, so Xcel plans ahead and prepare for weather that may cause outages. Several hundred employees will be available throughout the Upper Midwest to safely restore electric or gas services to customers.

To report your outage with Xcel, use the My Xcel Energy app or online by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts.

Xcel says customers can prepare and be safe by:

Staying away from downed power lines. Always assume it’s an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and dangerous. Do not touch or move a downed power line. If you come across one, report it ASAP.

Keep natural gas meters clear. Clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow.

Make a home emergency kit. This may include: Battery-powered radio or television Flashlights Batteries Back up phone chargers A phone that does not require electricity Non-electric alarm clock Bottled water and nonperishable food Manual can opener First aid kit Extension cords (for partial outages) Manufacturer’s instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)

Heating safety. If you’re using a space heater, make sure you follow the safety instructions that go with it.

Observe food safety. To maintain fridge and freezer temperatures for as long as possible, keep the doors close. A full freezer can stay freezing for around two days. Half-full freezers last about one day. Click here for more information.

