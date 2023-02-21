Waking up to a Welcome, Short Break from Snow/Wind

It’s a cold start, but a nice break from snow and wind to start our day. However, as we move further into Tuesday morning, we will start to see snow enter into our southwestern counties. The snow will continue for areas especially in the south throughout the remainder of the morning, through the afternoon, and into the evening period.

During the lunch period, things will be quieter in the northern valley. Some places in northern Minnesota might even see the sun come out for a few minutes. Best bet for another round of 1 to 5 inches of snow will be in the southern valley. Expect a much colder day. Breezy to windy conditions developing in the afternoon and evening.

The evening commute will tough again in some places in the south, as the wind increases with gusts to 30 mph. This may once again cause areas of blowing snow. We will continue to see snow falling into the evening before it finally starts to taper off late.

Expect another cold night as temperatures slip into the single digits and teens below zero.

Extended Planner:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wintry changes are again in the forecast as we head into mid-week! A Colorado Low slides in from the south and is looking to bring snow and wind to the northern Plains Wednesday-Thursday. Snow is looking heaviest at this time through SD on Tuesday/Wednesday before possibly becoming more widespread across our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Our region seems to, once again, narrowly miss the brunt of this storm as our southern counties have the chance to see 8+ inches of snow in some locations. However, places further south, such as the Twin Cities, have the chance to see over two feet of snow. If you are traveling to the south, please be very careful. PLEASE KEEP IN MIND changes to the timing and track are likely. Stay tuned right here as we continue to bring you the latest.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: We turn quite cold again by Friday on the backside of the Colorado Low. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with the help of insulating cloud cover, we will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero. Friday will be the coldest day of the weekend, as we will increase to the low teens and upper 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain overcast with morning temperatures finally getting to above zero for Sunday.

MONDAY: We will have calmer weather on Monday. It will be quite windy on Monday, but at least there will be no precipitation. We may even see the Sun come out! It will be warmer too! We will start the day with temperatures in the in the single digits and teens.

