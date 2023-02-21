‘Through with Chew Week’: FCPH encouraging smokeless tobacco users to quit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) encourages residents to “ditch the dip” and quit the use of smokeless tobacco this week.

“Through with Chew Week” runs through Saturday. Also, smokeless tobacco users are encouraged to make the Great American Spit Out, Feb. 23, their quit date.

FCPH says setting a quit date greatly improves a tobacco user’s chance at success.

“Quitting tobacco is a process but we’re here to help. Today is the perfect time to take your first step to kick dip, snus, or chew to the curb. Quitting smokeless tobacco now reduces the risk of cancer, heart disease, birth defects, and even death,” says Annabel DuFault, FCPH Tobacco Prevention Coordinator. “Our goal during ‘Through with Chew Week’ is two-fold: educate the community about the dangers of smokeless tobacco and provide those who want to quit with the resources and support to do so successfully,” says Dufault.

FCPH says chewing tobacco is not a safe alternative to different forms of tobacco. Chew products have higher nicotine than cigarettes, making them very addictive. Smokeless tobacco has 28 dangerous chemicals. These chemicals have been found to cause cancer in the mouth, esophagus, and pancreas. It can cause gum disease, heart disease, and mouth sores.

FCPH says it can help by providing resources and support to those who are ready to quit.

To learn about resources to quit, call 701-241-8576 or click here.

