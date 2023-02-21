Tax credits for child care providers up for vote in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Child care providers in West Fargo, ND, are holding their breath as an important vote will decide if they get financial help. The city of West Fargo will have a vote on Tuesday on childcare providers getting tax credits.

“To be honest it is very expensive right now in childcare and the cost of employees has gone up so much in the last couple of years that there is no way parents can keep up with those expenses.” said Stacey Swenson, the owner of the Gingerbread House.

Swenson is among other child care providers who are hoping the vote goes through, saying it will make a huge difference. Especially since there is a child care crisis and inflation issues.

“We’re dealing with the double priced eggs and the double priced milk. Our excel energy bill is up and all those kinds of things are going up just like everybody else.” said Swenson.

These grants would range from $7,500 to $20,000. They can be obtained by current businesses to ones looking to get their start in the market.

“It would ensure that there is no childcare center or in-home provider that closes their doors, or potentially someone might be looking to open a new center within our city and they would also be eligible for this grant.” said West Fargo’s Manager of Economic Development, Casey Sanders-Berglund.

Brittany Kind with Child Care Aware said this will be a big asset for all involved.

“I think this is a great opportunity to support the childcare providers and really support early childhood,” said Kind. “All of those children that are in childcare programs and this is in West Fargo, and it can really benefit those programs and those children.”

The money would come from the city’s economic development sales tax. Some argue there are needs for the funding to go elsewhere, but providers like Swenson argue the money is critical to keeping them afloat.

“This $20,000, up to $20,000 would be just a huge chunk of change that would help us keep our doors open right now.” said Swenson.

The vote is set for Feb. 21.

