A taste of New Orleans comes to Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s Fat Tuesday and the Historic Holmes Theater in Detroit Lakes is kicking off the fun with a Mardi Gras party.

The event will feature a Jazz concert from the Mardi Gra Kings, which will take the audience on a journey down to Bourbon Street with their mix of traditional New Orleans classics. Food and beverages will be served, including the traditional dish Gumbo.

The Mardi Gras party is the first event to be held in the theater’s newly renovated ballroom.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Historic Holmes Theater. Tickets are still available for purchase.

