Sheriff: ‘Extremely dangerous’ homicide suspect still on the run, might have several weapons

SHEYENNE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The manhunt continues for who authorities say they consider ‘extremely dangerous,’ and is accused of shooting and killing a man Sunday night in a Sheyenne, ND bar.

Authorities were called to Rindy’s Sheyenne Bar on Feb. 19 where 30-year-old Troyal Thumb had been shot. It’s unclear what lead up to the shooting. 45-year-old Nicholas Poitra is alleged to have pulled the trigger before stealing a vehicle outside the bar and fleeing the scene.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says, along with the Minot SWAT team, the stolen vehicle was located Monday near a Wells County farmstead. Authorities say when they searched the home, it appeared Poitra had been inside and may have rummaged through the owner’s firearms. The Eddy County Sheriff says his deputies are still working to confirm if Poitra took any of those firearms. The farmstead was unoccupied by the owner at the time.

Law enforcement say they suspect someone helped Poitra leave the farmstead, and are unsure if that person or others are continuing to help him evade officers.

Several tips have came in to investigators, however, they have led to dead ends. As of Tuesday morning, officials say they don’t know where Poitra is. Poitra is considered ‘extremely dangerous,’ and it’s unclear how many weapons he has access to. Poitra poses a ‘great safety threat’ not only to law enforcement, but the general public and anyone else helping him, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says. Officials urge you to lock up your homes, vehicles and firearms.

Nicholas Poitra is described as Native American male, 6′3″, 260 lbs., brown eyes and black hair. If you see him, you are not to approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

The FBI as well as the North Dakota BCI are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.