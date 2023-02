MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The region is still dealing with slick roads making for a difficult morning drive.

A semi went off the interstate along I-94 westbound just two miles east of Moorhead around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Traffic was then diverted to a nearby exit as crews worked to deal with the situation.

