‘Polar Fest Plunge’ taking the jump in Detroit Lakes on Saturday

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The 27th Annual Polar Fest Plunge in Detroit Lakes, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club, is scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 25.

Organizers say, after a great year in 2022, they are reaching for even bigger fun this year and are hoping to have over 175 plungers!

This year, they say several local celebrities will be taking the jump and joining the frozen fun.

That Midwestern Mom, will sing the National Anthem and take the plunge. Local YouTube stars, The CBOYS of CBOYSTV are the official costume contest judges. They will be taking the plunge too. NDSU Bison football players will also join in on the plunge.

Want to sign up? Click here.

Organizers say it’s fun for the whole family. It starts at 1 pm on Saturday.

There’s a Polar Plunge Party following. It’s there to thank plungers, sponsors, and friends of the club for making the Plunge possible. Plungers can earn tickets by collecting pledges. The public can buy a ticket for $50 online. There will be a cash bar and food.

