ND lawmakers advance bill related to tenured professors

Representative Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Administrations at North Dakota universities and colleges might soon have more power.

Lawmakers advanced a bill that would expand the abilities of university presidents. House Bill 1446 would implement a pilot program that would allow presidents to review tenured faculty members at any time they deem necessary. The pilot program would go into effect at Dickinson State University and Bismarck State College.

“If the presidents of those two universities don’t want to do anything different, they don’t have to. This doesn’t require them to do anything different. But if it positions their universities for success, they certainly can use that tool,” said Representative Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

Those opposed to this bill say it would discourage out-of-state higher ed faculty from teaching in North Dakota. It passed 66-27. Next, it heads to the Senate.

