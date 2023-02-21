ND House advances bills that support ag, energy investment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers advanced several bills Monday concerned with the state’s investments.

That includes House Bill 1368, which would prohibit the state from investing in companies that boycott Israel. Another bill that passed is House Bill 1345, which says those in charge of investing the state’s funds could give priority to companies that support agriculture and North Dakota’s energy industry, and not companies that support ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investment strategies.

“In my opinion, ESG is a worldwide human satanic organized effort. A manmade sabotage of God,” said Representative Bill Tveit, R-Hazen.

The House also passed House Bill 1278, which, among other things, would require the state Investment Board to prepare annual reports with a list of countries in which the state is invested.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.