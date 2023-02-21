Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

Home Depot says it plans to boost pay and benefits for front-line hourly workers by $1 billion...
Home Depot says it plans to boost pay and benefits for front-line hourly workers by $1 billion this year.(The Home Depot)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers.

The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets.

Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969. Walmart announced in January that it would be raising its hourly wage to an average of $17.50, while Target invested $300 million in hourly wage increases last year.

The pay raises could also help Home Depot head off a fledgling campaign to unionize its stores, which it opposes. Workers at a Home Depot in Philadelphia filed to hold a union election last September, saying workers weren’t benefiting from Home Depot’s strong sales and stores were understaffed. Workers at the store voted to reject the union in November.

Home Depot employs 437,000 people in the U.S. and 34,000 in Canada. The vast majority are hourly employees, the company said. The company operates 2,000 stores in the U.S. and 182 stores in Canada.

“This investment will help us attract and retain the best talent into our pipeline,” Home Depot’s Chairman, President and CEO Ted Decker wrote in an email to employees. Decker noted that 90% of the chain’s store leadership started as hourly workers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple semi pileup
Multiple-semi pile up temporarily closes part of I-29
Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: Man on the run after fatal shooting at Sheyenne bar
Crash
Woman seriously injured in I-29 crash
HECTOR FLORES
Moorhead man arrested for kidnapping in Fargo
Woman dies after crash on snowy Hwy 81, charges pending

Latest News

Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday,...
More restaurants are trying monthly subscriptions
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push
Police graphic.
Authorities searching for driver of stolen vehicle following chase
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war