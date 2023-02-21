Fargo woman was young and healthy when she had a heart attack

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tami Frie knew something was wrong last September while watching the Bison play in Arizona, but she brushed her symptoms off.

“I just felt like something was on my chest and I couldn’t take a full breath. Hindsight, thank God I’m here to tell the story. Terrible decision,” Frie said.

Frie was only 48, a pilot, active runner and yoga instructor, so a heart attack was the last thing she thought it could be.

“Could have had a way different outcome. I’m very grateful to be here,” she smiled.

Frie touched back down in Fargo two days later and was still short of breath with a heavy chest and a numb left arm. She went to the emergency room where doctors found not only had Frie had a heart attack, but one of her arteries was 95 percent blocked.

“Dr. Samson said it was a miracle,” Frie said.

A stent now helps keep that artery open and five months of cardiac rehab at Sanford’s Southpointe Clinic has helped re-strengthen Frie’s heart.

“She’s definitely a success story,” Andrew Garner an exercise physiologist at Sanford said.

“I think I’m probably better than what I was before,” Frie said.

Garner says despite what many think, no one is safe, as heart attacks are becoming more common in younger patients, even in their 20s and 30s. And that’s why Frie is sharing her story to motivate others to listen to their bodies in hopes of saving just one life.

“We all assume it’s not going to happen to us. We all like to live in that world. That’s just not the case,” Frie said.

Frie says she is planning on running the 10k race in the Fargo Marathon this spring, and hopes to also compete in a triathlon this fall. She says as far as her job as a pilot goes, she has done all the required testing to be able to fly again. Now she’s just waiting to hear back from the FAA.

